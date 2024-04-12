Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 3,703,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 638,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of £5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.37.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

