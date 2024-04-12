Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Up 93.9% in March

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALSAW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

