Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.