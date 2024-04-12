Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 7,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

