AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATMC opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATMC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 120.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $718,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

