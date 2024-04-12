Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.90.

Altice USA Trading Down 1.7 %

ATUS stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altice USA by 916.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

