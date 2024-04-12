AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 5.5 %

DIT opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.