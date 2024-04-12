Amer Sports’ (AS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.50.

AS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AS stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.