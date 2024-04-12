American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,875. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

