American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

