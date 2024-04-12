American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %
AMNB stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.88%. Analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American National Bankshares
As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American National Bankshares
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.