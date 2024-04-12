American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

AMNB stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.88%. Analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

In other American National Bankshares news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.