American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
American Outdoor Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.65 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.30.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Outdoor Brands
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.