American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.65 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.30.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

