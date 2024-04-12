Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.36. 510,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.38. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

