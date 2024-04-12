Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 11,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 205,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MJUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

