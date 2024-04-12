Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ecolab (ECL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL):

4/12/2024 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $216.00.

4/10/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $237.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Ecolab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $237.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $212.00 to $227.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $221.04. 303,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ecolab Inc alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.