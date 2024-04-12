Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

AFN opened at C$61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.66. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$47.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

