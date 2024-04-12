Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%.
Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.7 %
AFN opened at C$61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.66. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$47.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22.
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
