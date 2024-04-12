Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $82.30

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.30.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,300,579,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,963,000 after buying an additional 224,111 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

