Analysts Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $122.13

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.54.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $266,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

