Analyzing BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and BOK Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $36.79 billion 1.45 $4.89 billion $11.95 11.74 BOK Financial $3.13 billion 1.81 $530.75 million $8.00 10.99

Profitability

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BOK Financial. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Capital One Financial and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 9.88% 9.24% 1.08% BOK Financial 16.94% 11.46% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capital One Financial and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 2 11 6 0 2.21 BOK Financial 0 8 1 0 2.11

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus target price of $137.05, suggesting a potential downside of 2.35%. BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $96.22, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats BOK Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

