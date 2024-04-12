Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, an increase of 906.1% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Anghami Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGH opened at $1.26 on Friday. Anghami has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anghami in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

