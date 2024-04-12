Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,493.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.64) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.29) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,202.50 ($27.88) on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,815.50 ($35.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,855.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,975.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,797.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42,222.22%.

In related news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.98), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($537,896.20). Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

