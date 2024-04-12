APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that APA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

