Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the March 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of APLM stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Apollomics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Apollomics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

