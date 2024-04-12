Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Lake Street Capital

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APLD. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 5,042,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.