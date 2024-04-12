Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $5.20 on Friday. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.
