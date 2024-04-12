Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $5.20 on Friday. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

