AptarGroup, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $139.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $145.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.90.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

