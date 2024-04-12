Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

