Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.25.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.18 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246,653 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

