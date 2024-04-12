Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.70 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

