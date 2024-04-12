Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $122.86 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $122.86 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00063690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

