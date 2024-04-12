ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 85.1% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 88,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

