ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Increased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 219.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML traded down $27.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $965.07. The company had a trading volume of 417,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $380.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

