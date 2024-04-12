ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to $1,052.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $992.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $956.96 and its 200 day moving average is $779.37. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $391.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in ASML by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

