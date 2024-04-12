ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.75).

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 346.40 ($4.38) on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 794 ($10.05). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.60. The company has a market capitalization of £413.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider William Barker bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($60,055.69). 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

