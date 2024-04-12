Associated Banc’s (ASB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ASB opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

