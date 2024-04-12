Athabasca Oil’s (ATHOF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOFFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.