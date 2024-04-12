Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stake Boosted by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Atlas Energy Solutions accounts for approximately 6.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,582,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,582,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $472,204.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,119,553 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. Analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

