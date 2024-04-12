Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Director Jonathan Finn Buys 25,000 Shares

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.77 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

