AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.76

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 593921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

AtriCure Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 113,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

