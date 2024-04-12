Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.