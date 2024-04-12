AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $32,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,092,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $229,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 750,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,686.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $32,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,092,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after buying an additional 907,305 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after buying an additional 2,563,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 29.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after buying an additional 1,222,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.