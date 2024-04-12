Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.06 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $38.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $9.54 or 0.00013455 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,905.83 or 1.00023776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00122491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,155,833 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,150,915.63060996 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.6362624 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 439 active market(s) with $40,237,329.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

