Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.71

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.71 and last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 54771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.61.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

