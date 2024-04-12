Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.10. Azul shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 390,393 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.76.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Azul

Azul Trading Down 9.4 %

Institutional Trading of Azul

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Azul by 3,578.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.