Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 500,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,665. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

