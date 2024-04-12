Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6177 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

