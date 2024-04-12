Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.27.
