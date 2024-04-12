Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOH. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

