Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.11

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.11 and last traded at C$130.50, with a volume of 857884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$133.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.39.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$127.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.497828 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.