Barclays Boosts Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 790

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 760 ($9.62) to GBX 790 ($10.00) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 1.5 %

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.11) on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.60). The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 630.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

