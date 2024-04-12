Barclays Boosts Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 790

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 760 ($9.62) to GBX 790 ($10.00) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Tate & Lyle Trading Up 1.5 %
Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.11) on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.60). The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 630.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89.
About Tate & Lyle
